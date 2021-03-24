Warren martial arts studio owner arrested after cam found in restroom

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A martial arts school owner was charged after a video camera was found in a bathroom used by students and staff.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said an employee and student at Impact Martial Arts on Mountain Boulevard in Warren Township found the camera on Friday evening along with video of people using the bathroom.

Leonardo Sanchez, 31, the studio's owner/operator was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy after police obtained a search warrant for his residence and business and seized all electronic devices.

A spokesman for Robertson did not immediately return a message on Wednesday afternoon asking how much video was found in the studio.

Robertson said that anyone with information about this incident to call Warren Township police at 908-753-1000 or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Sanchez is a 2007 graduate of North Hunterdon High School and has a civil engineering degree, according to the studio's website. He has been full owner since 2018 after working at the Clinton location. He has been training for 25 years and teaching for over 18 and represented the United States at the WAKO World Championship in Ireland in November 2015.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

