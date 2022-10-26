Warren County, NJ man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

HACKETTSTOWN — A 56-year-old township man has been accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

On Oct. 14, Hackettstown police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit were alerted to the repeated sexual abuse of a 7-year-old.

Investigators found that Victor Torres, of Hackettstown, had access to the child and engaged her in various sexual acts on numerous occasions.

Torres has been charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

As of Tuesday, he remained in Warren County Jail ahead of a Friday detention hearing in Warren County Superior Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers