WARNING: Wawa eyeing world domination and it begins in NJ (Opinion)

While all of New Jersey and frankly America is wringing its hands fretting about an authoritarian like Trump getting back in office, the real danger is something you’re not even seeing coming.

Do you want to know who is actually trying to take over? It’s Wawa.

Go ahead and laugh but I’m telling you something is going on. Have you ever seen an expansion like we are seeing now? CEO Chris Gheysens has already told the Philadelphia Business Journal that Wawa wants to literally double its store locations by 2030.

Recently, Wawa invaded Egg Harbor city. They advanced into Vineland. Into North Bergen.

On Thursday, yet another new Wawa opened in Voorhees at 1702 Burnt Mills Rd. This was new store number 21 out of 54 new stores that Wawa is planning on opening just in New Jersey this year alone.

I used to think it was just customer loyalty. Then people started praising Wawa and wearing the uniform, you know, that cool tie-dye hoagie fest T-shirt? Then I started realizing this is more than customer loyalty. This is a cult.

But this level of rapid expansion? No. Not a cult. A movement. A takeover. This is an amassing of troops. This is an armada. A blitzkrieg with shredded lettuce and mayo.

I don’t know what their endgame is. I don’t know if it will start with a secret handshake to enter a store and non-customers forced to wear armbands and end with only hoagies and Icees in the White House with a giant cup of coffee serving as president. All I know is something is going on.

Be careful. You heard it here first.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here