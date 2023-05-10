Warming into the 70s and 80s: Three beautiful weather days for NJ

The Bottom Line

This will be a short article.

Because this is a boring weather forecast.

Of course, that's not a bad thing! As a strong dome of high pressure builds into the Northeast, we will see a trio of pleasant, bright, dry weather days. Temperatures will warm from springlike to summerlike along the way.

Our next chance of rain is coming at the front-end of the Mother's Day Weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies. Dry weather. Dry air, with dew points in the 40s. Light winds, with gusts no higher than about 10 mph.

A chilly morning, with temperature averaging 40 degrees. Warming to a seasonably mild afternoon, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Cooler at the Shore, closer to 60.

And that's it. A beautiful May day from start to finish — enjoy!

Thursday

Even more sunshine. And getting even warmer. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.

Again, no weather woes whatsoever.

Friday

Sunshine will gradually be overtaken by clouds Friday afternoon and evening. But it will still be a very nice, dry day.

It will start to feel pretty summerlike though. High temperatures will surge into the lower 80s across most of NJ Friday. (Break out the t-shirts and shorts!) Dew points will creep upward into the 50s too — not quite "humid" yet.

Showers may creep in starting around Midnight Friday night.

Saturday

Our next chance of widespread rain is forecast to arrive on Saturday. Yes, a wet start to the weekend. But it's not looking like a total washout.

Saturday's steadiest rain will be 1.) in the morning hours, and 2.) in the southern half of the state. Rainfall totals will likely end up on the order of a quarter-inch to half-inch at the most. Fairly light — but any healthy rain would wash the pollen out of the air, which would be wonderful.

With the raindrops and mostly cloudy to overcast skies, high temperatures on Saturday will cool a bit, compared to Friday. Highs will range from the upper 60s (in the South Jersey rain zone) to the lower-mid 70s elsewhere.

Mother's Day Sunday

New Jersey should fall into a pleasant slice of the atmosphere for Sunday, in between two rain chances.

With a mix of sun and clouds, highs on Sunday will hit about 70 to 75 degrees.

The Extended Forecast

The long-range forecast becomes uncertain around Day 5, which is Monday. It all depends on the track of a storm system, which could bring another batch of rain to New Jersey. Or it could dive south. If it does pour, temperatures could get stuck in the 50s. If we stay dry, it'll be in the 70s again.

Regardless, seasonable lower 70s seem to be the trend for next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2023 PNC Bank Arts Center Summer Concert Lineup