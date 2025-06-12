Will there be a future where New Jersey’s official state structure resembles a warehouse? Can’t you see the legislative declaration?

Whereas New Jersey’s character and beauty were stripped away years ago

Whereas we should now be known only for soulless, windowless buildings

Whereas if you can make a buck, take it

The sprawl of warehouses in New Jersey has gotten a lot of attention lately, and things are turning ugly in Hillsborough.

It’s one of the nicest towns in the state with great schools, a blend of urban and rural living, and is home to Duke Farms and Sourland Mountain Preserve.

The Planning Board there is getting an earful from residents angry about a plan to build two massive warehouses on Homestead Road.

This would be on currently vacant land fronting the Route 206 bypass and the north side of Homestead Road.

The two warehouses combined would be over 500,000 square feet and take up the equivalent of nine football fields.

Part of this proposed building would border a section of homes on White Meadow Road.

A homeowner’s dream come true, right?

Residents and officials alike spoke for hours at a meeting recently explaining why they don’t want it.

Besides just the massive size of the project has residents worried about traffic, impact on the environment, water runoff (they say it could add to neighboring Manville’s already huge flooding problems), and a general lack of communication regarding the proposal.

In the furor over the proposal, residents have called it an “abomination” and “stupid” and are demanding it be rejected.

Will the lure of a gigantic tax ratable be the only thing the Planning Board cares about in the end? It’s a real stay-tuned situation.

The Board has a deadline of July 30 to decide.

