Have you seen these four Gloucester County fugitives?

If you think you know any of their whereabouts, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office asks you to call them at 856-384-4629.

Cynthia Corsey

Last known location is unknown.

She is wanted on charges of violating probation, burglary entering a structure, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and obstruction administration of the law.

Ashley Gentek

Last known location is Millville, New Jersey.

She is wanted on charges of endangering-abuse/neglect of a child, and a second violation of operating a motor vehicle during a license suspension.

Anthony L. Taylor

Last known location is Glassboro, New Jersey.

He is wanted on a warrant on charges of violating probation, misapplying entrusted property, and failing to comply with child support.

Allahjuan Hickmond

Last known location is unknown.

He is wanted on charges of violation of probation and receiving stolen property.