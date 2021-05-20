Want to up Jersey tourism? Make the beaches free Mon-Tues (Opinion)

New Jersey Assemblyman Ron Dancer is looking for videos and slogans to promote tourism. How about this."Come to New Jersey, where the beaches are free Mondays and Tuesdays."

If you want to attract more people to vacation at the Jersey shore, make the beaches free on Monday and Tuesdays. I would just say make them free but that would go too far in the eyes of those who profit from the beach fees.

You can't tell me that these shore towns can't cover their costs with 5 days of beach tag money and parking fees. By making the beaches free on Mondays and Tuesdays, you would not only keep people who come for the weekend an extra few days but also allow those who come for the week to have more money to spend on the many small businesses at the shore at a time when they need it most.

Once upon a time, people in New Jersey would get so upset about having to pay beach tag fees while other states can use the resource for free. But whenever I talk about how beaches should be free on New Jersey 101.5, it's like people are resigned to having to pay. We've even produced a video called "Beaches in New Jersey Got To Be Free."

Yet people will argue that they need to charge in order to maintain the beach. If that's the case, then why don't they stop charging once they've covered the cost? Where does the parking money go?

If you really want to get people to come to New Jersey for the summer, make the beaches free on Mondays and Tuesdays. If they can be free everywhere else, why not give us a few days break here? Why not give these Jersey shore businesses a chance to recover from the beating they took last year.

Why not? Because this is New Jersey, that's why not.

