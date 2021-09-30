Want to own your own houseboat? This one in NJ is under $6k

New Jersey boat sales are off the charts. It all started when the pandemic hit and people wanted to spend more time outdoors.

Then they were getting all kinds of free money from the government even though they were spending more time not working.

What do you do when you have less work and more money? Buy a boat!

The frenzy really erupted when boat parts became so difficult to come by that people just couldn’t get the boats that they wanted. And of course, human nature is such that anything that is difficult to get becomes more in demand.

Boat shows and boat showrooms have reported record sales over the past year and it seems like there’s no end to it.

Still, boats remain pricey and even pricier since supply is low and demand is high. But what if you always dreamed of living on a boat?

Giving up the mortgage and the high property taxes and chucking it all to live 24-7 on the open sea. Or even just having it handy for beautiful summer weekends. And how about if you could actually afford a houseboat?

Well, now you can.

This adorable houseboat for sale in Wildwood has everything you could want for under $6,000. Built in 1971, this just-listed floating home has a new upper roof, new marine battery, new charger, new shower head, new bilge pump and a new marine toilet.

Decorated in crisp blue and white and sporting an adorable nautical theme, one look at this boat and you will be in love.

And for $5500 who could say no to it?

Facebook Marketplace, listed by Jeff Williams

Wouldn’t living on a houseboat, either full or part time be a dream? I’m tempted to buy it myself.

Photos, available on Facebook marketplace, show the vessel lit up at night around its roof deck where you can either sunbathe or enjoy a cocktail with friends and take in the beautiful skyline and sunsets.

Wouldn’t this be a perfect retirement gift to buy yourself? All inquiries must be sent to the owner directly from this link.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.