Wall teen boy Angelo Narvaez missing

WALL — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy but say his disappearance is not suspicious.

Angelo Narvaez is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Wall Police. The circumstances of his disappearance or when he was last seen were not revealed by police, who only said there was no threat to pubic safety.

Wall police asked anyone with information about Narvaez's location to call them at 732-449-4500.

