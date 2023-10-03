NJ supermarkets will host walk-up job fairs later this month

🔴 Several supermarket chains in NJ will host job fairs later this month

🔴 Full-time, part-time, and management positions are available

🔴 Cross-training programs are also available

Wakefern Food Corp., which owns and operates ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market, has announced that its supermarket banners will host job fairs on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The walk-up job fairs will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at store locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

Where to apply for jobs

Interested job seekers can visit most participating ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, or Fairway Market stores to speak with hiring representatives for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time, and management positions are available.

Available jobs include general, perishable, front-end, and stocking clerks. They feature flexible hours and a variety of cross-training to provide employees with the knowledge, skills, and tools to work as a team throughout the store.

Job benefits

Training programs include a game-based app and are designed to help individuals achieve their best and pursue career goals.

Many of the supermarkets also offer entertainment and tuition discounts, as well as scholarship opportunities.

If you’re interested in a job or a career at any of these stores, check them out online.

ShopRite

Price Rite Marketplace

The Fresh Grocer

Gourmet Garage

Fairway Market

