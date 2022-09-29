Vote for this NJ pet to win ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Did you know that each year Americans vote for their favorite pet? It’s OK. I didn’t either. But to my surprise, this competition is pretty big.

The world’s largest pet competition is open to animals of all species, and one is awarded $10,000 and a spotlight with a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

The competition is run by PAWS.org and funds and supports the rehabilitation of animals both in wildlife and in homes.

PAWS has helped rescue over 5,300 so far and will continue to rescue more throughout the year.

So you’re probably wondering whose pet in New Jersey is in the running.

And it’s a good one. It’s none other than Antoinette Olivia, a 9-month emotional support Bengal cat.

ANTOINETTE OLIVIA CONTALDI via America's Favorite Pet ANTOINETTE OLIVIA CONTALDI via America's Favorite Pet loading...

She has already beaten 95 other pets and currently resides in second place.

Toni was adopted by her family just this past year and when they heard about the competition they figured her cuteness and unique fur pattern would win her first place.

She is now entering the final round and it is up to us New Jerseyans to support her in the vote.

Voting is super easy and can be done right here.

All you have to do is choose your donation amount, and the more money donated equals more votes.

Each purchase of a vote goes entirely towards PAWS, and helps them continue their mission of giving all species and animals a chance at a better, safer and healthier life.

Vote for Toni and help her family take home first place while giving other animals the opportunity for a better life.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.