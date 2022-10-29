Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president

Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District.

Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday, Oct. 24, during the 8 a.m. hour of the “Hurley in the Morning” program on WPG Talk Radio 95.5

About his decision to endorse a member of the opposite political party, Tibbitt said:

”We are living during some of the most challenging times in America, dating back more than 40 years. We have to transcend beyond petty, partisan politics and vote for the best person for the job."

“I am absolutely convinced that Vern Macon is the exact right person at the right time, to serve as Atlantic County County Commissioner in the first district,” said Tibbitt.

New Jersey assemblyman Don Guardian, Vern Macon, New Jersey assemblyman Antoine McClellan, Joe Berg - chief of staff for Senator Vince Polistina - Don P. Hurley photo. New Jersey Assemblyman Don Guardian, Vern Macon, New Jersey assemblyman Antoine McClellan, Joe Berg - chief of staff for Senator Vince Polistina - Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

Not lost on anyone is the fact that the current incumbent commissioner, Ernest Coursey, holds a position of employment in the Marty Small Atlantic City executive branch.

Tibbitt didn’t say a bad word about Coursey, because he didn’t have to … as his public endorsement of Coursey’s opponent speaks volumes all on its own.

Get our free mobile app

Tibbitt previously announced his support for the Nov. 8 Atlantic City ballot question, which would return Atlantic City local elections to May, non-partisan elections.

”Which is the whole point,” said Tibbitt. “We can’t afford to have the toxic, partisan politics. It has not served the citizens of Atlantic City well.”

If you missed our previous coverage about Tibbitt’s support for the Atlantic City ballot question, here is a link to catch-up.

Read More: Atlantic City Council President Decides Re: Government Change

“We are elected to serve the public and we must be mindful to always put their needs first. My decision to endorse Vern Macon comes before political party loyalty,” said Tibbitt.

Tibbitt also shared that he gravitated towards supporting Macon’s candidacy over Coursey’s because “I see many similarities in Vern’s business background and mine,” said Tibbitt.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History