A Camden County man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Officials announced on Thursday that Bruce Makley, 68, was sentenced to 80 months behind bars, along with 10 years of supervised release and an order to pay $152,000 in restitution.

The Voorhees resident had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced on Wednesday.

"Makley's sentence is a testament to the repugnant nature of child exploitation crimes and a reminder to all predators that possessing child abuse material is a federal crime we will seek justice for," said Philip Castrogiovanni, acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill.

According to documents in the case and statements made in court, Makley admitted to possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Makley's residence in August 2020.

