Volunteers needed for annual beach cleanup

Twice a year we read about all the disgusting things that are found on New Jersey beaches. Well, volunteers are needed to scoop up all that trash. It’s time for the Clean Ocean Action Spring Beach Sweeps at over 60 locations in New Jersey.

The event will take place between 9 am-12:30 pm on April 17th. To reduce the size of gatherings at each location, the Spring Beach Sweeps will have staggered arrival times at 9 am and 10 am. Volunteers can select their preferred arrival time when filling out the registration form.

Over the past 34 years, COA has cleaned up over 7 million pieces of trash off New Jersey beaches! In the fall of 2019, the “dirty dozen” of beach trash picked up by COA volunteers included:

1. Plastic pieces, 95,693 pieces

2. Plastic caps and lids, 67,011 pieces

3. Food bags and candy wrappers, 50,270 pieces

4. Plastic straws and stirrers, 35,124 pieces

5. Cigarette filters, 27,751 pieces

6. Plastic foam, 25,630 pieces

7. Broken glass, 15,399 pieces

8. Plastic beverage bottles, 13,908 pieces

9. Cigar tips, 10,703 pieces

10. Plastic bags, 9,724

11. Lumber, 8,698 pieces

12. Other plastic items, 8,602 pieces

See a list of the participating beaches here:

They ask their volunteers to bring a face covering, gloves and a trash bucket (this helps to reduce the number of plastic bags used). They also recommend to wear sunscreen and hard-soled shoes, as well as dress for the weather and stay off the dunes and respect wildlife.

Registration is required of all volunteers and can be done here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.