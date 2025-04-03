Volunteer fire departments at a crossroads in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) - In a state where most fire departments are staffed by volunteers and the work of those departments is overseen by local government, EMS challenges and needs are as broadly varied as the communities they serve.

One thing seems to hold true across Pennsylvania, though. The supply of people who are willing and able to volunteer their time to this type of service is dwindling, and consolidation of some of the over 2,300 volunteer fire departments is necessary.

Ross Township Commissioner Dan DeMarco was among a group of firefighters and local leaders who spoke with a group of Democratic legislators in Allegheny County about how the state can better support emergency services and first responders.

He said in his township, there are eight firehouses for 14.5 square miles. Each of those departments receives $80,000 annually from the township, no questions asked. He says, however, that it’s time to start asking questions.

“We have concerns because some of our departments aren’t getting out the door upon dispatch,” said DeMarco.

He acknowledged that recruitment and retention are major obstacles, but added “we’re a little bit beyond that now.” He believes drawing in consultants to get a detailed look of the full emergency services landscape before making hard decisions about restructuring may be an essential move for many municipalities.

Joe Cambest, former chief of Baldwin Volunteer Fire Company, spoke about their ongoing merge of three disparate firehouses. When they encountered resistance from firefighters who did not want to give up the departments they’ve taken such pride in, he said, “If we didn’t do it, they wouldn’t have a fire department to be proud of.”

While oversaturation and a surplus of expensive rigs are problems in some areas, a lack of available services plagues others. Municipalities with more robust programs are often found fighting fires in neighboring towns and counties, while some community members wait in vain for help that comes too late.

Attracting new volunteers is a hard sell. In the past when many families could survive off a single income and there seemed to be more of both time and money to go around, volunteering was a viable option. Today, the stress of the job and its added fundraising responsibilities are often simply too much to take on while supporting a family.

Sen. Nick Pisciottano, D-Monroeville, was careful to note the boundaries between the General Assembly and the state’s fire and EMS network. As to what specifically should be done to solve the problem, he said, “Those decisions should be on the local level through the fire companies.”

Nevertheless, the legislators sought ways they could be of service to those who serve. One solution currently under consideration is a $30 million competitive grant included in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget.

The grant currently proposed would not impact non-competitive grants awarded annually by the state to most departments. Competition for the additional funds could theoretically help better performing departments separate themselves from the pack and provide valuable insight into practices that lead to success for departments.

The firefighters present noted that the best departments are engaging with their communities about fire safety and reducing the number of calls they respond to in the first place. In locations where the local municipality plays an active role supporting firehouses, that goal can appear more realistic.

“It starts with an admission that the current business model no longer works,” said Cook. “So how do we drive change in a home-rule commonwealth where the law puts that responsibility on the municipality when a lot of the municipalities don’t want to make the decision?”

Ultimately, to keep people safe, municipalities and departments will have to take up the daunting task of adapting to new conditions and restructuring their fire and emergency services appropriately. In the meantime, lives are on the line.

“We’re already at 65 civilian fire deaths in Pennsylvania for the year. We will top three digits again this year in civilian fire deaths,” said Cook. “Pennsylvania is routinely in the top five in the United States for civilian fire loss. It’s not something we should be proud of. We have to find a better way to do it.”