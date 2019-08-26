As the MTV Video Music Awards makes Newark the center of the entertainment universe Monday night, the biggest impact will be on residents, workers and businesses in the downtown area.

But the VMAs could be a hassle for commuters who live or work Newark's borders as well — especially for those traveling through or around the city's Penn Station.

The awards show starts at 8 p.m. at the Prudential Center, with the red carpet arrivals starting before 7 p.m. Mulberry Street in front of the arena was closed on Monday morning, as was Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway.

Preparation for the show and the arrival of thousands of fans are expected to create gridlock traffic conditions in Newark on Monday.

"We cannot stress enough the impact that this event will have on downtown traffic and traffic around Penn Station," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

"We will have many traffic control officers in place, but they can't stop gridlock if employers and employees don't heed this advice and either take mass transit, stagger hours, or let people work from home," Ambrose said.

NJ Transit, which did not add extra service because of the VMAs, warned of larger than usual crowds at Penn Station Newark, Secaucus and Penn Station New York, and advised riders to build extra time into their travel.

Bus service throughout Newark could also have delays and detours because of expected traffic gridlock.

PATH said it is running extra service between Penn Station Newark and the World Trade Center to accommodate the expected additional riders.

The Jonas Brothers performed in Asbury Park on Sunday night at the Stone Pony in a tickets-only performance and then went to the boardwalk to play in front of 8,000 fans. The performances will be seen during Monday's show.

The Hollywood Reporter said the VMA's will honor New Jersey will a "collaborative performance" featuring Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean

The full list of street closures includes:

Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

• Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

• Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

• Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

• Commerce Street

• Clinton Street

• Beaver Street

Jonas Brothers concert equipment is broken down (Bud McCormick(

