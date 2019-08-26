Jonas Brothers perform for thousands on Asbury Park boardwalk

ASBURY PARK — More than 8,000 people turned out Sunday night to watch the Jonas Brothers tape a performance that will be shown on MTV's Video Music Awards on Monday.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin performed "Sucker" at The Stone Pony before they crossed over to the boardwalk, where fireworks capped their performance. After the segment was finished, the Jonas Brothers sang several songs in a mini-concert.

Sunday afternoon, Kevin Jonas shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram captioned "Jersey boys," ahead of the festivities. In it, he and Nick Jonas are sitting on a private balcony, with the ocean in a brief glimpse on the horizon. Among the first (of thousands) to like it on Instagram was Joe Jonas.

"Ohmigod it was amazing. It was an experience," Middletown resident Joceylyn Velazquez, 22, said. Her only disappointment was that the concert was just short of an hour, but she was happy to have the chance to see the Jonas Brothers for the first time in years.

Jonas Brothers stage (Bud McCormick)

Bud McCormick, of Bradley Beach, said the crowd was well-behaved and had to wait for the sun to go down before the concert got underway.

"All fans were checked by security in order to get close to the stage," McCormick said.

Signs were also posted that those at the concert gave permission to be recorded for the MTV special.

The performance by the brothers, who grew up in Wyckoff, will be featured on the VMAs, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, at 8 p.m. Monday on MTV.

Helicopter flies over the Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Preparation for the show and the arrival of thousands of fans are expected to create gridlock traffic conditions in Newark on Monday.

"We cannot stress enough the impact that this event will have on downtown traffic and traffic around Penn Station," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

"We will have many traffic control officers in place, but they can't stop gridlock if employers and employees don't heed this advice and either take mass transit, stagger hours, or let people work from home," Ambrose said.

NJ Transit is warning of large crowds at Secaucus and Newark Penn Station of those headed to and from the VMAs, and urged riders to prepare for big crowds. However, the agency is not providing additional rail service. Bus service in Newark is also subject to detours and delays.

PATH said it will provide extra service.

Material from the Associated Press and previous reporting by Erin Vogt and Matt Ryan was used in this report.

