Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot, trying to break a fence.

Officers found Austin Evan Whitmire, of Falls Church, VA, bleeding from his right hand.

Police said while speaking with him, Whitmire punched the fence and began yelling, cursing and then lunged toward them.

He struggled as they tried to restrain him, kicking one of the officers in the thigh — another officer was cut on the leg during the incident.

While being put into an ambulance for medical treatment of his hand, Whitmire then spit at one of the officers.

Whitmire has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid on a law enforcement officer.

He also faced disorderly person offenses of criminal mischief and resisting arrest as well as creating public alarm, a petty disorderly persons offense.

After his hand was treated, Whitmire was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

