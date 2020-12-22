Violent West Coast biker gang pushes into NJ, report says — Top News for 12/22
A California-based motorcycle club with a notorious history of brutal violence has opened its first chapter in New Jersey, according to a new report by the Asbury Park Press.
The report describes police in New Jersey being concerned by the arrival of the Mongols, a California-based biker gang that has been pushing father East. As the report also describes, of concern to law enforcement is the Mongols ongoing war with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, and the Mongols' possible partnership with the Pagans.
In September, The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation released a report detailing an alarming rise in biker gang membership and violence across New Jersey. The report highlighted escalating violence between members of the Hells Angels and the Pagans that spilled over into the public, leading "drive-by shootings, savage beat downs of adversaries and unprovoked physical assaults on members of the public across New Jersey.” The Pagans lay claim to South Jersey. Hells Angels claim North Jersey. However, the Pagans have been pressing deeper into North Jersey and clashing with rival gang members all year.
The website bikernews.net, which chronicles the history of motorcycle clubs, describes the Mongols as one of the most feared clubs in the U.S., with "a long history in the illegal drug trade, money laundering, robbery, extortion, murder, and assault."
However, Mongols International President Dave Santillan told the Press there was nothing to fear from their arrival in the Garden State: "We're good with everybody. We don't have any issues, and there never will be in New Jersey."
This post has been updated to more clearly attribute original reporting by the Asbury Park Press.
