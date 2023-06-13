🔴 4 suspects from Newark allegedly stole $5,500 worth of items from Kohl's in Linden

LINDEN — A Linden police officer was injured when a shoplifting at a Kohl's turned violent Saturday night.

Linden Police Chief David Hart said two suspects pushed the first responding officer to the ground as he entered the store on Route 1/9 southbound around 9:50 p.m. as they ran to a vehicle to make their getaway.

The driver made a U-turn at the Phillips 66 Domestic Sales entrance where police pulled their vehicle over near Route 278. As the officers approached Hart said two suspects got out of their vehicle and walked away ignoring orders to stop. The suspects got into a fight with the officers as they tried to get back into their car.

The officers detained one of the suspects but three other people in the vehicle continued to resist officers until they used oleoresin capsicum, or pepper spray, to bring the suspects under control to take them into custody.

The thieves took $5,500 worth of items from Kohl's, according to Hart.

Kohl's on Route 1/9 in Linden

Suspects taken into custody trying to take off

Two of the suspects were treated for oleoresin capsicum exposure and released. One of the officers was hospitalized for treatment of their injuries but was released.

Isiah Banks, 30, and Lamont Ellis, 23, from Newark were charged with third-degree shoplifting, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Banks is also charged with fourth-degree hindering. Tanajah Loyal, 19, also of Newark, was charged with third-degree shoplifting and resisting arrest, as well as fourth-degree obstruction.

Shaquille Hargrove, 27, is charged with fourth-degree obstruction. They are all being held at the Union County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Grey hinted that the suspects may be part of a retail shopping group targeting retailers throughout New Jersey.

"I am hopeful that arrests like these will help deter these crimes and keep the organized shoplifting groups devastating our local stores out of Linden," Hart said.

Group suspected of stealing purses from the Dior store at the Mall at Short Hills 5/15/23

Shoplifting incidents around New Jersey

The chief did not disclose information about other incidents in Linden but there have been others around the state.

A group of thieves stole with $68,000 worth of clothing and accessories displayed o from the high-end Bottega Veneta store in the Shops at Riverside on May 31.

Four men stole $120,000 worth of handbags from the Dior store at the Mall at Short Hills in Millburn on May 15. A group entered the store and took 25 purses from wall displays before running out to a waiting SUV.

Police are also investigating robberies at Ulta stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania and a possible connection between them. A recent shoplifting at the Ulta in East Brunswick led to a getaway vehicle crashing into a brick wall after East Orange police said the group took $7,500 worth of items.

