We are so prone to losing so many things over a course of a lifetime. Some things that are precious and irreplaceable are found and some are lost forever.

Luckily, this particular story has such a happy ending for a local resident from Vineland, according to NJ.com. Ruth Wilson not only lost her wallet but also her wedding ring in a mishap that we can surely relate to.

Wilson's 10-year-old-son inadvertently threw out a plastic bag that contained his mom's wallet and more importantly her 15-year-old wedding ring. By the time the gaffe was realized, the bag, the ring, and the wallet were on their way to the Vineland Landfill.

The next step was to call the Atlantic County Utilities Authority with the fading hope of somehow finding the bag. Fortunately, it didn't take long to hit paydirt when the items were spotted amidst the mountains of trash. Literally like finding a needle in a haystack.

The wallet, a phone charger, but more importantly the ring found its way back to the woman.

What an awesome job by the hard-working employees of the ACUA for finding the items in less than an hour and a half. I'm sure Wilson will be forever grateful for their effort in finding her wedding ring!

