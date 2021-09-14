Vineland, NJ man faces stiffer charges for crash that killed teen

VINELAND — Additional criminal charges have been leveled against a 54-year-old man, stemming from a drunken crash that killed a high school senior riding a bike this past spring, police announced.

Phillip Cox, of Vineland, was arrested on Monday.

He now is charged with death by auto, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and violation of law intended to protect health and safety.

Daniel A. Diaz, 18, was riding a bicycle on West Park Avenue on April 29 after 8:30 p.m., when he was struck by an Infiniti QX56 being driven by Cox, according to Vineland Police.

Diaz would have turned 19 in May and was set to graduate Vineland High School last spring, according to an obituary online.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

