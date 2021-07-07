Vineland, NJ girl, 10, identified as drive-by victim: Cops seek help

VINELAND — Authorities have identified the 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by on Sunday.

Jasayde Holder had just completed fourth grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

She was creative and liked music and riding her bike, family said.

The child was struck by bullets while at home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive late Sunday.

Police were called after 11 p.m., after the girl had been taken to Inspira Medical Center, where she died.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae did not release any details Wednesday on who might have been the intended target of the shooting.

She did urge anyone with information on the shooting to come forward, including anonymously, sharing tips online.

Investigators have asked for security camera footage between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that night, from neighbors on surrounding streets.

The areas of interest in the investigation include West Earl Drive, East Earl Drive, Parke Towne Apartments, Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court near South West and West Chestnut Avenues.

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao

