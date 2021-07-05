VINELAND — Authorities are asking for the public's help in capturing whoever was responsible for a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The little girl was at home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive when the gunfire erupted. Police were called about 11:17 p.m., after the girl had been taken to Inspira Medical Center, where she died.

Authorities are not certain who the intended target of the shooting was supposed to be.

Investigators are asking neighbors to share footage from security cameras during the hours of 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

People who live at or near West Earl Drive, East Earl Drive, Parke Towne Apartments, Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court near South West and West Chestnut avenues should check for video.

Authorities also accept anonymous tips and information online.

Elsewhere in the New Jersey this holiday weekend, a 16-year-old lifeguard was killed in a Trenton shooting that also injured another 16-year-old boy.

