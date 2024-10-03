Video: What NJ 101.5 caller saw during Iranian missile attack in Israel

Imagine you're preparing dinner for your kids as they start trickling in from playing at their friend's house after a long day in school. The happy sounds of kids kicking off their shoes and washing their hands to sit down at the kitchen table to talk about the homework they wish they didn't have and the weekend ahead that still seems so far away.

Suddenly, your phone starts buzzing with an alert from the government. Turning on the news, you realize that a missile attack is imminent.

Now if this happened in Jersey, it would be hard to wrap your head around as this is not the norm. Sadly, in the suburbs of the town of Nazareth in northern Israel, this is all too familiar.

The world is watching the foundation of civilization being attacked with the terrorist regime in Tehran launching a missile attack against civilians in Israel.

I got a call from my friend Michael who is the public safety director for the town of Palisades Park in Bergen County. His friend Ori Katzin, who is running for council in Oradell this cycle, has a cousin who lives with his wife in Israel.

Tomer and his wife Lilac, who were just visiting New Jersey, had to evacuate to the bunker/shelter that they have built into their modest home as the missiles flew overhead — with some making it through the defensive shield known as the Iron Dome.

Lilac called us from her home in Israel and described the moments before the attack as she scrambled to collect her family and get to the protected bunker.

Check out the video she shot of the missiles flying as they entered the shelter.