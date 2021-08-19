Video shows deadly bicycle vs. police car crash in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — The state Attorney General's office released video of a fatal crash between a police car and a bicyclist in June.

The video from a private security camera shows Everett Stern, 63, riding a bicycle crossing Arkansas Avenue from Arctic Avenue around 8:30 p.m. as the light turns green and traffic begins to move.

Stern rides into the path of a vehicle driven by uniformed Atlantic City police officer Ahmed Waqar who was on a routine call and did not have his lights or siren activated.

The video shows Stern hitting the vehicle hard on the driver's side. The vehicles veers off to the right and comes to a stop.

Waqar immediately called for emergency medical personnel and assisted Stern, who was was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he died on June 25.

The video was released in compliance with state law that requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct all investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the deceased is in custody.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

NJ towns and their nicknames