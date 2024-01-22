Vendors at 2024 NJ food festival will make your mouth water
Want some food that tastes so good if you put it on top of your head your tongue'd slap your brains out tryin' to get at it?
OK, that’s an old folksy phrase used in the South. We’re not the South. We’re New Jersey, and our food is the best in the country. If you want some samplings this year’s Jersey Eats food festival is coming up.
Officially called Jersey Eats: A Taste Of New Jersey, it’s a food festival put on by a competing website, nj.com. But I have nothing bad to say about them and everything good to say about Jersey’s great food so I’m helping get word out.
It happens March 2 and 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena. These 13 food vendors were just announced.
Empanada Mania
They’re out of Bergenfield and the name is self-explanatory.
The Boiling Point
Seafood place in Point Pleasant Beach.
Rosa’s Kitchen & Catering
Catering biz out of Asbury Park that does Latin soul food.
Bright Thyme Catering
Bridgewater caterer that specializes in food with Latin American and European touches.
Chic Gourmet Empanadas
Restaurant out of Hamilton.
Jersey Pickles
As the name explains, it’s what they do. A pickle emporium out of Teaneck.
Cozy Tea Loft
A bubble tea shop in Edison.
Love JoJo’s Cookies
25 different flavors of cookies at this Roselle bakery.
Crum & Co.
They make New York-style crumb cake.
SD sauce
They’re a Thai hot sauce business.
Totally Nutz
A gourmet nut roaster.
Steph’s Macarons
This Hackensack licensed home bakery makes more than macarons but it’s what they’re known for.
The Brownie Bar
A mobile dessert café serving up gourmet brownies.
In addition to all the great Jersey food they’ll have music, a sports lounge, and stuff for kids like face painting and balloon artists.
Tickets are $10 for a one-day pass and $16 for a two-day pass. More at the door if not sold out.
Mangia!
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.