Burning car slams into NJ house, just feet from sleeping residents

🔥A vehicle sped across a neighboring yard and into the front of a house

🔥Two women and a dog made it out safely

🔥The house appeared to be damaged by the fire

MANALAPAN — A vehicle crashed into a house and caught fire just before dawn on Tuesday morning.

Manalapan police said a car involved in a crash on Craig Road near Symmes Drive left the road and crashed into a house. Video shows the car went across the lawn of the house next door at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing a car in the driveway.

Passing motorists got the driver out of the vehicle before it burst into flames, causing damage to the house. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Women, dog get out safely

A neighbor told News 12 that her husband helped get the unconscious driver out of the burning vehicle.

She said a woman and dog fast asleep in a bedroom next to where the house was hit got out safely. Another woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Monmouth County Fire Marshall’s Office and Manalapan police are investigating the crash.

