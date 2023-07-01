Vegas-style entertainment experience opens in Atlantic City, NJ

The Hook, a splashy new live show which promises to be raunchy and outrageous, opens this Friday, June 30, in the newly renovated Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City. The first East Coast location of Superfrico, described as a psychedelic Italian-American restaurant will also open in The Hook complex on Friday.

Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

For the unfamiliar, “Absinthe” is a live adult show described as "unapologetically raunchy", which has taken permanent residence in Caesar's Palace Las Vegas.

The Hook is also planned to be permanent and open every week of the year, featuring a world-premiere live show, directed by Cal McCrystal, the British comedy director of Atomic Saloon Show and One Man Two Guvnors.

Two shows are scheduled nightly, Wednesday through Sunday at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Caesars says to expect "Spiegelworld’s signature blitz of ridiculous fun, jaw-dropping wow, and sizzling hot superhumans from around the world".

Auditions have been underway since February, with a Facebook post ad saying The Hook was searching for "dynamic performers with unique, high-octane, awe-inducing solo variety acts. Sword-swallowing, whip-cracking, magic-making, knife-throwing, novelty acts that include music – surprise us!"

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment,” said Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison. “Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City.”

Caesars has animated the Warner Theatre, built in 1929, as a 400-seat theater for The Hook.

Some tickets remain for the June 30 opening performance of The Hook, beginning at $68.

Also opening Friday, June 30, backstage at The Hook, is the first east coast location of Superfrico, Spiegelworld’s psychedelic Italian-American restaurant, and several cocktail bars.

Billed as a “veritable smorgasbord for the senses,” Superfrico – which currently operates one location in Las Vegas – offers “wall-to-wall eye candy and impromptu amusements across a series of imaginatively-themed, infinitely explorable bars, lounges, and dining rooms.”

Superfrico's menu includes Beef Cheek Rigatoni, Trapanese Pesto Gemelli, Grilled Calamari Spiedini, and a Lobster “Thermidor” square pizza.

The Hook is part of $400 million in renovations Caesars is making at its three Atlantic City casinos.

A Look Inside Island Waterpark at Showboat Resort