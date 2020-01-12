Van smashes into East Brunswick house, lands in basement

EAST BRUNSWICK — A van slammed into a house and wound up in the basement on Saturday afternoon.

A gray van made a K-turn on Churchill Road in East Brunswick and then it smashed into the house at 21 Buck Road and through a living wall, before landing in the basement when the floor gave way, according to East Brunswick police.

Police said no one was home at the time of the crash, which left the house uninhabitable.

The driver of the van, identified as Ruben Hrycyna, 47, of South River was unconscious when police arrived and was hospitalized, according to police.

An investigation into why Hrycyna drove the van into the house is ongoing. No charges have been filed, according to both reports.

A PSE& G crewa responded to the scene as well.

Video taken by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, seen below, shows an outside portion of the house boarded up with plywood.

