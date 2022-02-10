Valentine’s Day activities with animals you can take the kids to

As anyone who is married with children knows, Valentine's Day is not just for lovers. Fortunately in New Jersey, there are many places where you can celebrate Valentine's Day as a family event. Here are two that involve animals as well as great memories.

At the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, children 12 and under can receive free admission by bringing a handmade valentine for one of their rescued animals.

Photo Courtesy of Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge Photo Courtesy of Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge loading...

The cards that are brought will be displayed in the Nature Center for all to enjoy!

When you get there make sure to check in with the Welcome Staff at the Nature Center & they will make sure that the residents know that you are sending them love!

Check out the Facebook event page HERE

If you want to head over to 10 Lil' Acre Rescued Animal Farm in Old Bridge will be a Valentine's Day celebration.

According to their Facebook page, you can roast marshmallows and make s'mores by their bonfire. You can also feed and pet the rescued animals with a provided bag of feed.

The kids can also grab some photos in a Valentine's Day photo-op with the horses.

For an additional fee, pony rides, hot cocoa and homemade heart animal treats will be available

Also for those 21+, there will be a wine tasting with appetizers throughout the day for $10.

You can book tickets in advance HERE, and check out the Facebook Event page HERE.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

