Every perk you can get in NJ with your COVID vaccine card (Opinion)

AP

The COVID vaccine card may as well be your new best friend.

Aside from the fact that it lets everyone know you are “COVID safe,” the card has some pretty cool perks. It’s almost enough to tempt me to get the vaccine myself! (Not really)

But if you’ve gotten the jab, you should know many national businesses are using the vaccine as a way to bring in more customers, and it’s pretty genius. Most of these offers are in NYC, but this won’t stop us New Jerseyans from hopping on these deals.

Now I won’t keep you waiting any longer, so here’s what you can get for free with your COVID Card.

  • A mini cheesecake

    The first thing you can get with your COVID card is a mini cheesecake from Juniors. This offer is running until May 31st, so if you love cheesecake you’ll have to take advantage of this offer.

  • A free donut every day for the rest of the year

    Next up, a deal you are all familiar with, but I’ll remind you in case you forgot. Bring your COVID card to Krispy Kreme and receive a free donut every day for the rest of this year. This is a pretty sweet deal as there is truly nothing better than a Krispy Kreme Donut.

  • Cake on a stick

    If you like fast food, head over to White Castle with your COVID Card to get a free cake on a stick for dessert. If you’ve been to White Castle before, you know how good of an offer this is, and the best part is it runs till May 31st.

  • Free French fries

    Up next we have everyone's favorite burger joint, Shake Shake offering free fries with any purchase of a burger or sandwich now through June 12th. These fries are crinkly, salty, and can now be eaten for free.

  • A free hot dog

    Save room the day of the vaccine because Nathan’s is giving out free dogs on the same day you received the vaccine. This is the perfect way to celebrate being vaccinated, and is a delicious meal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

