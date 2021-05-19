Every perk you can get in NJ with your COVID vaccine card (Opinion)

The COVID vaccine card may as well be your new best friend.

Aside from the fact that it lets everyone know you are “COVID safe,” the card has some pretty cool perks. It’s almost enough to tempt me to get the vaccine myself! (Not really)

But if you’ve gotten the jab, you should know many national businesses are using the vaccine as a way to bring in more customers, and it’s pretty genius. Most of these offers are in NYC, but this won’t stop us New Jerseyans from hopping on these deals.

Now I won’t keep you waiting any longer, so here’s what you can get for free with your COVID Card.