USPS is probing mail, including ballots, found trashed in NJ

Postal investigators are looking into the discovery of what appeared to be a sizable bundle of mail found discarded in Bergen County — a pile that included mail-in ballots headed to an Essex County community.

New Jersey Globe was among the first to report what David Wildstein described as "200 pounds of mail" found in North Arlington and destined for West Orange. Wildstein also tweeted a photo that appeared to be some of the mail in question.

When asked about the incident at Monday's state briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy referred the question to his Chief Counsel Matt Platkin, who said the “mail is back in the mail stream.”

A spokesperson for the USPS Office of the Inspector General said in response to New Jersey 101.5, “At this time, the USPS OIG (Office of Inspector General) has an ongoing investigation.”

The USPS OIG spokesperson did not share any further information. The Essex County Clerk's Office did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

In late September, a different issue involving mail-in ballots for the general election was reported in Ocean County.

Several dozen Point Pleasant residents received the wrong mail-in ballots from the Ocean County Clerk's Office, which chalked it up to “human error” during the process of workers putting ballots into envelopes.

Meanwhile, in Sussex County, officials last month counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey's July primary that were found two months late in a “mislabeled” bin.

Those primary mail-in ballots were placed in a “secure area” at the county election office and were not discovered until Sept. 10, the New Jersey Herald first reported.

Sussex County Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe said the newly tallied votes “did not change the outcome” of any primary election races.

One resource that was not available during the July primary election that now is an option for NJ voters is an online method for tracking their votes.

By signing up for trackmyballot.nj.gov, voters can see from the time they drop their completed ballot as to when it is received at the county board of elections.

With previous reporting by Michael Symons

More from New Jersey 101.5: