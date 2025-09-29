The leaves are changing color, Halloween decorations are coming out, and autumnal flavors are on full display.

We’re in pumpkin season, my friends.

Pumpkins Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

People like to call those of us who like fall flavors like pumpkin spice “basic,” I say that they lack the whimsy that comes with this great season.

For instance: sipping a cold pumpkin beer next to a bonfire while you’re wearing your favorite hoodie? That feeling is, in my opinion, unmatched.

Pumpkin, Beer Zeferli loading...

New Jersey craft pumpkin beers

USA Today recently put out its list of the Best Fall Seasonal Beers for 2025, as chosen by its readers.

One autumn-themed craft ale on their Top 10 list can be found at a Garden State brewing company with two locations.

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

USA Today readers chose Bonesaw’s cream ale, Pum-queen, as one of the best fall seasonal beers in the nation.

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

It isn't overly sweet or too heavy like some Oktoberfest and fall offerings can be, and it pours light and drinks crisp.

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Pum-queen cream ale

Pum-queen is a vanilla pumpkin spice cream ale with an A.B.V. of 4.7%.

Our autumn seasonal Silver Queen variant is bursting with pumpkin pie spices and Madagascar vanilla. The QUEENtessential taste of fall!

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

According to the Bonesaw’s Instagram, you can enjoy Pum-queen with a cinnamon sugar rim.

Yaaas, Pum-queen!

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

With the skeletons all over their cans, Bonesaw is perfect for spooky season.

The brewing company has two locations:

1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ

570 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro, NJ

Bone Saw Brewing bonesawbrewing via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Enjoy responsibly!

