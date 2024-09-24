🔵 A voluntary milk recall in 27 states, including NJ, the USFDA announced

🔵 There could be a potential allergen not listed on the label

🔵 Consumers should return the milk for a full refund

Check the milk in your refrigerator!

Lactaid milk recall (USFDA) Lactaid milk recall (USFDA) loading...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that several types of Lactaid milk are being voluntarily recalled in 27 states, including New Jersey due to a potential or undeclared allergen.

The company, HP Hood LLC is recalling five SKUs of 96 oz. containers of Lactaid milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almonds, which are not listed on the label. People who have an allergy to almonds may run the risk of serious life-threatening reactions if consumed.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The affected 96 oz. containers of Lactaid included whole, fat-free, 2%, 1%, and 2% calcium enriched milk.

They were shipped to retailers and wholesalers between Sept. 5-18, 2024 in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The issue was discovered during routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

Anyone who bought the milk should return it to the place where they bought it for a full refund or exchange.

Accompanying this release is a photo of the affected product and stamped information on the carton.

Questions can be directed to Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423.

