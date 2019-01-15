UPS gunman a ‘nice guy’ but troubled, friends & family say

LOGAN — Why did Williams Owens take two hostages at a South Jersey UPS facility on Monday?

The 39-year-year old entered the UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birch Creek Road about 8:45 a.m. Monday and took two women hostage. The standoff ended hours later with police fatally shooting the former UPS worker.

A witness to the start of the incident told 6ABC Action News that Owens shouted that his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him and he was going to kill her.

After several hours, as an armed Owens and the women exited the building, members of the Gloucester County SWAT team fired on Owens, according to Attorney General Gurbil Grewal.

Grewal did not disclose what prompted the team to fire on Owens.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said there was an "intervention" by the tactical team on site and Owens did not willingly surrender. He said authorities on site followed protocol when they ended the situation.

The identities of the two women or their relationship to Owens were not released but several relatives and UPS employees said one of the women was an ex-girlfriend.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said Owens had worked at the UPS facility.

Friends and family were surprised at Owens' actions. His cousin, Gail Wright, told 6ABC Action News that Owens was a "good guy" and no one saw any signs of violent behavior.

Paris Thomas told the TV station that Owens had issues coping with the recent death of his brother but she sad she was unaware that he had a gun.

The mother of his two daughters, Stephanie Keith, told NBC Philadelphia that he was wearing an ankle bracelet in connection with an earlier incident with his ex-girlfriend.

In a statement, UPS thanked law enforcement who responded to the facility and said all employees were accounted for.

"Support services for employees who work at the site will be provided as they recover from this unfortunate incident," the company said.

Erin Vogt and Jada Peterson contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

