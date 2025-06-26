🚨 The roof at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant collpased

UPPER DEERFIELD — The massive processing plant where the roof collapsed Wednesday afternoon has been investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for two other incidents in the past 20 years.

All 150 employees at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant in Upper Deerfield are accounted for following the collapse of the roof on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto. There was no explosion despite initial reports.

During a press briefing, a county official said the collapse took place in a production facility for processing fruits and vegetables. Operations at the plant have stopped, according to an official.

A firefighter was treated for heat related injuries and an employee suffered minor injuries. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation but a small amount of ammonia was released by the collapse but dissipated quickly and did not pose a threat to the public. Smaniotto said the ammonia is used to freeze food products after they are processed.

Three OSHA investigations in 20 years

OSHA said it is investigating the incident, its third investigation of the plant since 2012.

Seabrooke was investigated in 2012 for 30 serious violations that earned a $38,055 fine. According to records, workers were exposed to fall hazards of 16 feet, safety barriers were missing near ammonia refrigeration units and truck battery chargers, and the company did not establish an emergency plan for the whole plant.

The company was fined over $7,300 in 2017 for three serious violations relating to guards on dicing and chopping machinery that expose the operator's hands and fingers.

