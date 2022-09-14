Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life.

Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

Descafano was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Hooper Avenue goes through an area known as the Ocean County Justice Complex between Indian Trail and Washington Street. The complex includes the Ocean County Jail, courthouse and prosecutor's office.

There are no crosswalks but a pedestrian bridge connects the Sheriff's Office and the Superior Court's Family Division.

Descafano was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical University in Neptune where she was in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Friends offering support on Facebook said she has had several surgeries since being admitted.

Macchiarelli was ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, and charged with causing injury while unlicensed. She was also arrested on an existing warrant.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

