‘Life-threatening behavior’ diverts flight headed to Newark, NJ

✈️The Boeing 767 flew all night from London's Heathrow Airport

✈️A passenger disturbance triggered a diversion

A United flight headed to Newark Liberty International Airport from London's Heathrow Airport was diverted to Maine on Friday morning because of a disturbance on board.

The FAA told New Jersey 101.5 United 883 landed safely at Bangor International Airport around 10 a.m. after the crew reported a "passenger disturbance."

The New York Post reported it was a Level 3 disturbance. According to the FAA, a Level 3 involves "life-threatening behavior."

The Boeing 767 was at 34,000 feet when an emergency was declared and the flight diverted, according to FlightAware.com

FlightRadar.com reported the threat on board the Boeing 767 came from an "unruly passenger."

United Airlines and the City of Bangor which operates the airport on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Flight path of United flight 883 3/1/24 Flight path of United flight 883 3/1/24 (FlightAware.com) loading...

A United flight from Newark to Los Angeles on Feb. 21 was diverted to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport because of a "potential security concern" that led to a Level 2 emergency.

International flights with terroristic threats or unruly passengers are often diverted to Bangor because of its location at the far northeastern edge of the United States.

Its runway is 11,000 feet, which can accommodate an emergency landing by the space shuttle.

