Unique NJ food considered one of the most loathed in America

New Jersey is one of the best states in the country for its variety and quality of food. There isn't anything you would want to eat that you can't find here, and we will probably make it better than most other places.

So, what quintessentially New Jersey food could possibly be on the list of loathed foods?

Well, you have to consider the source. The website Feastgood.com compiled a list of fast foods in each state that would be hard to give up if you were on a healthy diet.

The site is staffed by athletes, trainers and nutritionists that give guidance on healthy eating habits. They surveyed about 3,000 participants from all 50 states and asked them which food from their state is worst for their diet.

So, this is the food they claim that New Jersey people would have the toughest time giving up if they're trying to eat healthy. Ready? Saltwater Taffy! I love the stuff.

I always load up with a little variety pack when we go to the shore in the summer. But it's easy enough to avoid! How about a pork roll, egg & cheese sandwich for breakfast, or pizza for lunch and dinner? Nope. Saltwater Taffy.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Other states like Virginia chose country ham and Arizona picked quadruple cheeseburgers. Texas picked the corndog, New York chose a bagel with cream cheese and New Hampshire's pick was New England Clam Chowder.

I'm no dietician, but even if you're on a diet a few saltwater taffy's ain't gonna hurt ya that much!

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.