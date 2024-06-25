ATLANTIC CITY — "Cool stuff for nice people."

That's the tagline for a new retail store that's opening to the public inside Tropicana Atlantic City.

Odie & Ott's is the latest addition to the retail lineup within The Quarter, the hotel and casino's enclosed shopping mall.

"The store promises a refreshing dynamic for locals and visitors alike, fostering a new experience that will keep guests coming back for more," said Joseph Giunta, senior vice president and general manager at Tropicana.

The boutique's offerings are all over the place because everyone likes different things. Among the items on shelves and hangers: cocktail books, flasks, whiskey glasses, robes, hats, and totes.

Tropicana says you can find "unique novelty pieces for any occasion," or if you're shopping "just because."

There was a soft launch of the store on June 20. Odie & Ott's will be open daily starting on Friday.

The store is participating in the Caesars Rewards program; certain casino members automatically receive a significant discount on purchases.

