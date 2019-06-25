WESTFIELD — Just in time for the Fourth of July, a restaurant channeled patriotic vibes into a potential record-setting pizza.

Outta Hand Pizza offered up the 9-by-4-foot Sicilian pie, as owner Burim Regjaj, his staff and township police Chief Christopher Battiloro served up slices for Westfield’s Summer Movie Night Kickoff on Saturday, June 22, at the South Avenue Station.

Ingredients included five gallons of homemade sauce, 44 pounds of pizza dough and three full "loaves" of mozzarella cheese, some of it colored blue to complete the flag motif, Regjaj said.

The pizza was a full day's labor. Work began 8 a.m., and the full pie was unveiled to the public at 7 p.m.

Regjaj has submitted applications with the Guinness Book of World records for largest square pizza and for the world's largest flag pizza. He said it can take up to 12 weeks for an answer for these categories.

The restaurant has been open in the township for more than a year, and in that time has put down deep roots with the community. Among efforts, a "Prepay A Meal for a Veteran" program, in which customers can contribute for veterans to eat a free meal at Outta Hand Pizza.

American flag pizza in Westfield (courtesy Outta Hand Pizza)

