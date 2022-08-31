Uber-popular YouTube celeb MrBeast opening a new NJ burger shop

If you’ve never heard of YouTube or MrBeast, it’s time to start looking into him. The 24-year-old runs the fifth most subscribed channel on YouTube.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 100 million subscribers with a philanthropic bent: he actually gives away large sums of money to subscribers.

Back in November 2020, he started a pop-up restaurant near his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, and called it MrBeast Burger.

Since then, it is a virtual restaurant, or what some people call “ghost“ restaurants which means it runs under the auspices of a parent restaurant.

Through an app, MrBeast Burgers menu was available to people in 38 cities in New Jersey and 1,700 across the country.

Now MrBeast is announcing MrBeast Burger will open in American Dream. It’s all happening this Sunday, September 4th in court A, level 3, above Big SNOW.

According to a press release, the menu will include three types of beef burgers, two chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, a patty melt, Impossible burgers, and fries made two different ways.

Those of you who are familiar with the social media star will recognize the names of some of his menu items which are named after Donaldson and his best friends Chandler, Chris, and Karl.

Not only that, but here is a recent tweet by Mr. Donaldson:

So if you’re a fan, you might wanna visit on opening day where you could possibly catch a glimpse of him at work.

If you’re a MrBeast fan (or even if you're not but just have a hankering for great burgers this weekend,) you won’t wanna miss the opening of the newest MrBeast Burger and enjoy the day at American Dream too!

MrBeast Burger will join about 35 other food and drink purveyors now open at American Dream, the shopping, dining, and entertainment complex located in the Meadowlands.

American Dream is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences and first-to-market concepts, designed to delight a multi-generational audience,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream.

“MrBeast sparks the same feeling of happiness and amazement in his huge viewing and dining base. His powerful and charitable brand is the perfect addition to American Dream’s all-star lineup of entertainment, retail properties and attractions...We’re thrilled to be part of bringing his newest enterprise to life.”

