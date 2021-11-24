U.S. Sen. Cory Booker wishes NJ a Happy ThanksVegan

My first thought was, ‘Oh for God’s sake.”

My next thought was how terrible it was the time I tried eating tofu.

My third was, ‘Thank God Booker didn’t become president.’

Here’s what I’m reacting to. Former Newark mayor and current United States Senator Cory Booker is a well-known vegan. The first one to be a serious candidate for the Oval Office.

His image is being used on posters that are plastered on bus stops around Newark encouraging people to enjoy a ThanksVegan instead of a Thanksgiving. Artist and activist Nikkolas Smith took an old Norman Rockwell work of people gathered at a dinner table for inspiration. He used the image of Sen. Booker and other noteworthy vegans placed around the table enjoying a vegan Thanksgiving. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is, of course, behind it.

“When people realize that turkeys love their families, feel pain and fear, and value their lives, they’re eager to put a Tofurky on the table,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman told nj.com. “PETA offers recipes, shopping tips, and more so that everyone can enjoy an all-American ThanksVegan meal that leaves gentle birds in peace.”

If you’d love to see Booker enjoying that tofurkey here’s where the bus stops are all around Newark that have these posters.

1048 Broad St. (two shelters at this location)

1191 Raymond Blvd.

63 Market St.

29 Springfield Ave.

847 Broad St.

678 Broad St.

61 Rte. 510

773 Broad St.

798 Broad St.

If you’re not familiar with where tofu ranks in the hierarchy of awful tasting food, let me break it down for you.

From bad to worse:

Circus peanuts

Stale saltine crackers

Rotting meat

Sour milk

Tofu

Seriously though, to all my vegan friends? I’m sure you’re far healthier than I am and good for you for having the discipline. Look at the wonders a vegan diet did for New Jersey filmmaker Kevin Smith. So more power to you. Happy ThanksVegan!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

