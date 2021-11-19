MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A suspect is in custody after police said he entered a home on Route 47 Wednesday night, fired a shot from a handgun, then struck two people in the residence with the gun before fleeing.

Christopher Spiegel, 55, was arrested at his Wildwood home a short time later and is charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a Nixle alert from the Middle Township Police Department.

In that alert, police said they responded shortly before 10 p.m. after Spiegel, who is familiar to the victims, allegedly unlawfully entered the home, fired one round that missed a male resident, then pistol-whipped both that person and a female who was present.

Both victims were reported to have sustained head injuries.

Authorities do not consider the incident a random act, citing the victims' familiarity with the alleged assailant.

Spiegel was placed in the Cape May County Correctional Center following his arrest.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

