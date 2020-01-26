Two SUVs, one of them a police vehicle, crash in Trenton

TRENTON — A police SUV hit a fire hydrant after a collision with a second SUV, which then slammed into a building late Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Mulberry Street, according to Trenton police spokesman Captain Stephen Varn. The officer was responding to a report of a possible attempted suicide, Varn said.

The Kia SUV, driven by a 67-year-old woman, went up a couple of stairs and into the office of Home Ex Realty LLC, according to Varn.

Both drivers, whose identities were not disclosed, were treated at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. The officer was released the same day while the other woman remained hospitalized with a broken pelvis, according to Varn.

Varn said circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

Photo journalist Brian McCarthy said he witnessed the crash while driving on Mulberry Street.

"I turn left onto Mulberry and I get to the light and there's a car pointing at me. It's a police car, head on collision with another car. And the other car went through a building. They had to cut him out," McCarthy said.

"Every cop car in Trenton came" to the scene, McCarthy said.

Vehicle sent into a building after colliding with a Trenton police vehicle (Brian McCarthy)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5