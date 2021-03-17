Two six-figure jackpots won in NJ thanks to online gambling

A couple of New Jersey men hit big jackpots online at the Hard Rock Casino’s betting site recently, one on a sports bet, the other on a slot machine, adding up to a haul of almost a half a million dollars.

According to the casino, a man only identified as Gregory L. from Highlands, put together a complicated, 12 step sports parlay involving NBA and NHL games.

Here are the steps:

- The Brooklyn Nets over the Boston Celtics money line

- The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic over 210.5 total score

- The New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (over 222.5 points)

- The Philadelphia 76ers over Chicago Bulls (Sixers +4)

- The Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers (over 227 points)

- The Carolina Hurricanes over Nashville Predators (money line)

- The Florida Panthers over Columbus Blue Jackets (money line)

- The Boston Bruins over the New York Rangers (money line)

- The Washington Capitals over Philadelphia Flyers (Capitals +1.5 goals)

- The New York Islanders over the New Jersey Devils (money line)

- The Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay Lightning (money line)

In a parlay, all steps of the bet have to hit to get the payoff, and his did, resulting in the largest jackpot win on HardRockCasino.com since sport betting was legalized in 2018: $231,000. He did that with an initial wager of $326.

In addition, a man from Monroe, only identified as David D., hit a jackpot worth $227,940 playing an online slot machine called Divine Fortune.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.