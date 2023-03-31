Two plans surface to help New York City commuters who rely on DeCamp

As the clock ticks down to the end of DeCamp bus line's commuter service into New York City, two plans have surfaced to help displaced commuters but with a big difference.

A subscription commuter bus service called Boxcar plans to offer what it calls the Essex Express service on a route that combines DeCamp’s 33 and 66 bus lines starting Monday, April 10.

One very big difference: Boxcar buses don't serve the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Instead, it offers curbside service throughout midtown. Buses leave New York from Sixth Avenue for the trip back to New Jersey.

Boxcar already runs commuter buses into the Port Authority Bus Terminal on routes called the Bergen Bullet, the Ridgeliner, the Raritan Rocket and the Morris Meteor.

Tickets are sold in advance via the Boxcar app and are The fare is $24.99 or $16.99 with a membership which costs $29.99 per month.

A Boxcar membership offers a 32% discount on tickets, extended booking, a free birthday ride, 25% off parking and the ability to cancel 20 minutes before departure.

Help for all NJ private carriers

State Sen. Richard Codey, D-Essex, proposed legislation Thursday to create a $60 million fund for the state’s private bus carriers. It would be administered by the state Economic Development Authority. The Democrat whose district includes DeCamp's service area is concerned about the state's other private carriers.

“DeCamp is quite possibly the first domino to fall and we cannot expect NJ Transit or anyone else to fill this void. While ridership is obviously down from pre-pandemic levels, we can expect some rebound, just as we expect an eventual rebound in commercial real estate," Codey said in a statement, adding that private carriers service routes that NJ Transit cannot.

Codey said his plan is a "lifeline" and not a bailout.

“This is a lifeline to companies that provide a critically important service, a service that provides jobs and access to New York. The carriers’ problem is easy to understand — as is the solution," Codey said.

What about NJ Transit?

State Sen. Nia Gill, D-Essex, is hopeful NJ Transit will come through for displaced DeCamp commuters. She told TAP into West Orange that NJ Transit plans to “ensure coverage” for DeCamp riders.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the agency continues to assess the impact of DeCamp's decision and what alternatives are available.

"We'll communicate available alternatives for affected DeCamp customers in advance of April 7," Smith said in an email.

