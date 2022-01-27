Two NJ men arrested, charged with shooting teen in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK — The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has announced charges against two men in the non-fatal shooting of another male, a juvenile teen, on a city street one week ago.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, a release from the prosecutor's office said Thursday, New Brunswick police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Throop Avenue and Redmond Street and found the wounded juvenile.

He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. The prosecutor's office did not specify where on his body he had been shot, or how many times.

The ensuing investigation identified Corey Fuqua, 19, of North Brunswick and Gede Maccelus, 20, of Princeton as having participated in the shooting.

Fuqua and Maccelus were each charged Tuesday with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and are in custody pending a pre-trial hearing.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance from the scene is asked to contact Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department, 732-745-5200, or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, 732-745-3330.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

