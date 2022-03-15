Two new bars coming to Atlantic City casinos

Two of Atlantic City’s casinos have unveiled plans for new bars, including an indoor/outdoor beer hall and a balcony sportsbook bar.

Bally’s will open The Yard: Beer, Eats, and Bears. According to NJ.com, it will be a beer garden atmosphere on the outside with a retractable glass roof and sides. It will lead inside where Harry’s Oyster Bar used to be.

There will be seating for 150 and a selection of 24 craft beers, including one made by Spellbound Brewing of Mount Holly exclusively for Bally’s, along with arcade games and both an indoor and outdoor stage. It’s scheduled to be open by Memorial Day.

Ocean Casino Resort has announced its new facility called The Gallery Bar, Book, and Games. According to a press release, the new facility will be 12,000 square feet and will open this summer.

The Gallery will feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, including 59 seats and 12 slot machines. A mix of blackjack and roulette tables will surround the perimeter of the bar, while 140 feet of LED walls will line the venue. A 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge where guests will enjoy the ultimate VIP sportsbook experience.

Bally’s says that they have spent over $100 million on renovations to the casino and resort, while Ocean Casino Resort says that they have spent $25 million on casino floor improvements. With the lifting of COVID restrictions and people starting to go out again, AC is hoping for a big return on those investments.

